Box beats Q4 expectations, hits new milestone

Box published its fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, beating market expectations. It also reported that it's achieved its first quarter of positive free cash flow at $10 million. Reaching that milestone helps the enterprise cloud company demonstrate the strength of its business model and could give it new investment opportunities.

While the company beat expectations and hit its stated goal of achieving its first positive free cash flow quarter by early 2017, shares were down slightly in after hours trading, potentially because of its outlook.

For Q4 2017, Box reported a non-GAAP net loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of $109.9 million, up 29 percent year-over-year.

Wall Street was expecting a loss of 14 cents a share on revenue of $108.9 million.

Box's free cash flow in Q4 was $10.2 million, a $31.5 million improvement over Q4 2016, when it stood at negative $21.3 million.

For the full fiscal year 2017, revenue came to $398.6 million, and an increase of 32 percent from fiscal year 2016.

Its non-GAAP operating loss was $70.6 million, or 18 percent of revenue. That compares to a non-GAAP operating loss of $134.3 million, or 44 percent of revenue, in fiscal year 2016. Its non-GAAP net loss per share for FY 2017 was 56 cents, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.12 in fiscal year 2016.

CEO and co-founder Aaron Levie said in a statement that "Box is raising the bar in cloud content management."

"We've consistently delivered innovative new products, set the standard for security and compliance, and helped customers in every industry move to the cloud with confidence," he said. "We are driving towards a $1 billion long-term revenue target, and this year we plan to invest for scale while continuing to drive operating leverage."

The company is also aiming to achieve positive free cash flow for the full year of fiscal 2018, co-founder and CFO Dylan Smith said in a statement. Its free cash flow for FY 017 was negative $24.8 million, compared to negative $116.3 million in FY 2016.

As for the current quarter, Box said it expects Q1 2018 revenues in the range of $114 million to $115 million. It's expecting s non-GAAP loss in the range of 15 cents to 14 cents a share. For the full fiscal year 2018, it's expecting revenue in the range of $500 million to $504 million and non-GAAP losses of 49 cents to 45 cents.