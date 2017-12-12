Box launches cloud consulting service to help digital transformation

Box on Tuesday announced the launch of Box Transform, its new service to help companies accelerate digital transformation organization-wide and better implement its cloud content management platform into their business processes.

Box said Transform is a "white-glove" program that will give organizations a dedicated, long-term consultant from Box to implement cloud content management use cases, reimagine business processes with technology in mind, and integrate Box products into the organization.

The updating of business processes will be centered around implementing paperless strategies, digitizing time consuming processes like HR onboarding, building out custom applications with Box Platform, and retiring costly legacy infrastructure like network file shares, according to Box.

Box Transform brings together experts in the areas of cloud content management, change management, implementation, and platform services to help customers accelerate digital transformation. Box said its consulting professionals will embed deeply into an enterprise to learn and understand a company's culture, work styles, and operations.

"Box Transform ensures that customers can leverage their content to generate strategic insights, automate processes, and ultimately accelerate innovation," Box COO Stephanie Carullo said in a blog post. With its consulting, Box said processes can be reimagined in months, not years.

Box's Transform is part of its Box Consulting division that was launched in 2013 to help businesses get Box running efficiently and at scale.

In 2018, Box will make Box Skills available that offer machine learning capabilities built into Box. The company believes there's a trove of untapped insight that customers can get out of their content on Box.

Box Transform is available starting today. It's a paid service, but Box Consulting is offering a free CCM Transformation Workshop to assess your current content strategy and unlock more value within Box for your business.