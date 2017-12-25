Brazil leads in e-waste generation in LatAm

Brazil is the leader in electronic waste generation in Latin America, according to the latest Global E-waste Monitor, produced by the United Nations University (UNU).

Some 3,3 million tonnes of e-waste have been produced in the region in 2016, according to this year's edition of the study, up 8 percent on the amount generated in 2014.

Of all the electronic waste produced in Latin America, Brazil produced more than 2 million tonnes of e-waste last year, up 10 percent on 2014.

One of the main issues in tackling the problem is the lack of specific e-waste regulations in the region, the UNU report says.

Regulations such as the The Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment Directive (WEEE Directive) exist for quite some time in Europe. However, the rest of the world is mostly doing very badly in terms of e-waste management.

According to the UNU research, only 20 percent of the electronic waste in 2016 was recycled, with 4 percent dumped in landfills and 76 percent (or 34,1 million tonnes) being handled in an unsafe manner or stored in homes or offices.