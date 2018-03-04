Cheaper MacBook Air coming later this year, claims report

Are you looking for a new MacBook Air, but keep leaving the Apple Store disappointed by how stagnant everything has become? Well, 2018 could be your lucky year.

According to KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and as reported by 9To5Mac, Apple is planning to release a new 13-inch MacBook Air that comes "with a lower price tag" during Q2 of this year.

The MacBook Air is currently priced starting at $999, and while it saw a minor upgrade back in June 2017 (where Apple upgraded the processor to the 1.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 part), it hasn't seen a major upgrade since March 2015.

How much cheaper than $999 this new MacBook Air would be, Kuo doesn't tell us. Dropping $100 off the price would certainly reinvigorate sales, while a slash down to $799 could put serious pressure on mainstream Windows laptops makers, and ignite a new price war.

And since we're already into March, we many not have long to wait for Apple to unveil this new MacBook Air. And since the MacBook Air is popular among students, an update in the run-up to the "Back to School" period would no doubt help boost sales.

