Cisco updates HyperFlex with container support, more multicloud services

Cisco on Thursday said it has added more multicloud services and support for container technologies to its HyperFlex converged system.

HyperFlex, released in 2016, is Cisco's effort to future proof its gear and software. HyperFlex Systems run on a software defined storage-based Cisco HX Data Platform. This HX Data Platform combines the drives in a storage cluster into one data store. According to Cisco, the platform includes deduplication, compression, thin provisioning and cloning and other features needed in the enterprise.

The latest release includes the addition of hypervisor support for Microsoft Hyper-V and VMware ESXi, data platform enhancements, and new service integrations with Cisco's multicloud software portfolio. HyperFlex 3.0 also brings storage improvements for Kubernetes managed containers, which Cisco said will make it easier to develop and deploy cloud-native applications on HyperFlex.

Among other additions:

Integration of AppDynamics with HyperFlex for improvements to performance monitoring of hybrid apps running on HyperFlex and across multiple clouds.

Improvements to workload optimization systems for automated analysis and workload placement.

Integration of CloudCenter for HyperFlex for improved workload lifecycle management across clouds.

Higher VM density and 64 node cluster scales with added resiliency in the automated availability zones.

"Taken together, these latest innovations create a full-featured Platform for Multicloud," said Kaustubh Das, VP of strategy and product development for Cisco's Storage Computing Systems Product Group. "It's our mission to deliver a simplified approach that reduces infrastructure complexity, helps our customers accelerate modern applications, and move confidently into the multicloud era."

