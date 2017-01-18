Clear Linux OS now available on Azure

Microsoft is adding support for yet another Linux distribution on Azure.

On January 18, Microsoft announced Clear Linux OS for Intel Architecture is available in the Azure Marketplace.

Clear Linux OS is free, open-source Linux distribution built for cloud and data center environments that is tuned to maximize performance of Intel systems.

Microsoft currently supports a number of Linux distributions on Azure, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu, CentOS, Oracle Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise, and openSUSE.

Last year, company officials said nearly one out of three virtual machines on Azure are running Linux, rather than Windows Server.

Microsoft is making Clear Linux available as a bare-bones virtual machine; a container image that supports the Docker container runtime; and a sample solution image with open source tools for developing machine-learning applications.

Speaking of Linux, in case you missed it, SUSE is now providing a tutorial for running openSUSE Leap 42.2 on the Windows Subsystem for Linux that is built into Windows 10 as of the Anniversary Update.

Microsoft currently officially supports running Ubuntu and Bash natively on Windows 10. SUSE's distribution, as well as Fedora, can run but are not officially supported by Microsoft at this time.

