Cloudera shares up 20 percent on Wall Street debut

​Cloudera closed out its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange with its share price up 20 percent to $18.10.

Cloudera CEO Tom Reilly ringing the bell at the NYSE Friday.

The Apache Hadoop-based software and services distributor started trading Friday morning at $17.80 a share under the ticker symbol CLDR.

On Thursday evening, Cloudera priced its shares at $15, raising around $225 million and giving it a preliminary valuation of about $1.9 billion -- well below the $4.1 billion valuation Cloudera held three years ago following a major investment from Intel.

In 2014, Intel jettisoned plans for its own Hadoop distribution, moving its funds over to Cloudera instead. At an estimated $740 million commitment, Intel said at the time that the Cloudera stake was its largest-ever datacenter technology investment.

Intel doubled down on its investment during Cloudera's IPO, scooping up more shares in order to maintain its 19.4-percent ownership of the company.

In an S-1 filing earlier this month, Cloudera disclosed revenue of $261 million for its fiscal year that ended Jan. 31, 2017, an increase of 57 percent over the previous year. The company's operating cash outflows increased to $116.6 million, while net losses decreased from $203.1 million to $187.3 million.

