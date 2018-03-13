CyberArk acquires cloud security firm Vaultive

CyberArk has acquired Vaultive to offer a stronger range of privileged account security solutions in the cloud.

On Monday, the Newton, Mass.-based cybersecurity firm said that particular assets of the privately-held Vaultive have been purchased, which will "dramatically simplify the user experience for privileged business users and cloud administrators while extending proactive security controls."

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Israel's Vaultive develops solutions to secure privileged accounts used for cloud services. The company says it "mitigates risk" by making sure customers hold on to their encryption keys, used to secure cloud accounts, and this lowers the possibility of compromise which could give the control of accounts with high permission levels to threat actors.

Founded in 2009, the company has raised a total of $19 million through Angel, Venture, Series A, and Series B funding rounds.

Investors included 406 Ventures, Harmony Partners, New Science Ventures, and Founder Collective.

CyberArk says the acquisition will bolster the firm's "leadership in securing modern infrastructure and applications."

Vaultive's technologies will be utilized in the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution, designed for hybrid cloud environments and DevOps workflows. CyberArk says that Vaultive's contributions will bolster visibility and control over privileged business users, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) administrators in cloud environments.

"I'm extremely proud of everything that the Vaultive team accomplished," said Ben Matzkel, founder, and CTO of Vaultive. "It's becoming increasingly clear that customers desire a unified security approach that extends from the data center to the cloud. We look forward to working closely with CyberArk customers around the world to advance their privileged account security strategies for the cloud."

The acquisition has now closed.

