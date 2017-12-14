Denso, Toyota intro test to analyze IoT data with quantum computer

Denso and Toyota Tsusho, a member of the Toyota Group, announced Wednesday they will conduct the first test using a quantum computer to process data from a traffic IoT platform, including vehicle location and travel data of roughly 130,000 commercial vehicles in Thailand.
Denso and Toyota Tsusho believe their tech will be essential in the connected era, when vehicles and mobility systems need to process large amounts of data in real-time. During the trial, they hope to guide application development to make transportation more efficient, including traffic decongestion and route optimization for emergency vehicles.
The quantum computer being used to collect and analyze information from taxis and trucks is developed by Canada-based D-Wave Systems. The duo will also implement quantum computer-based data analysis and processing technologies from TSquare, a traffic information service application from Toyota Tsusho. Denso will create an algorithm to process and analyze quantum computer-based data within an app on TSquare.
Denso will present an overview and concept of its test at CES 2018 in early January.
To make logistics happen, connectivity for the connected era will be key.
In November, a 5G trial between Denso, Toyota, NTT DoCoMo, Intel, and Ericsson attained data speeds of 1Gbps/600Mbps for 4K video streaming in a connected vehicle travelling at 30km/h.
The group also formed the Automotive Edge Computing Consortium to focus on new architectures to support what's expected to be 10 exabytes a month from connected cars.
