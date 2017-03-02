Docker launches Enterprise Edition, courts broader corporate adoption

Docker's container management approach was already being adopted by enterprises via developers. Now Docker is stepping up its enterprise game with an edition that is likely to bolster adoption within companies.

The company has launched a commercial platform so enterprise developers can orchestrate containers and scale applications across clouds. The move highlights how Docker has become a developer favorite to one that's increasingly being adopted by enterprises more broadly. Docker is an open-source project that automates application deployment inside software containers. The container approach adds an additional layer of abstraction relative to operating system virtualization.

Docker Enterprise Edition includes a container runtime, orchestration tools and security and management features wrapped in one user experience.

Here's a look at the stack:

According to Docker its Enterprise Edition comes in basic, standard and advanced tiers. Docker also launched a certification program so third parties can integrate with its framework and sell software on the Docker Store.

The company said that Docker Enterprise Edition is certified for CentOS Distribution, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Ubuntu, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES), Oracle Linux and Windows Server 2016, as well as cloud providers AWS and Azure.

Docker's tiers break down like this:

Basic has the Docker platform for certified infrastructure and support from the company. Certified containers and plug-ins are available from the Docker Store.

Standard adds multi-tenancy support with advanced image and container management and secure hooks into data centers.

Advanced includes the previous items and security scanning and vulnerability monitoring.

Docker Enterprise Edition is available via the company as well as Alibaba, Canonical, HPE, IBM and Microsoft.

In addition, Docker said its Community Edition will be simplified for broader adoption on multiple operating systems AWS and Microsoft Azure. The free Community Edition is designed for developers and do-it-yourself devops teams. Here's how the updates break down.

Docker also outlined its certification program and technologies. Docker has certified its software for AWS, Azure, CentOS, Oracle Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), SUSE, Ubuntu and Windows Server 2016. Certified Containers is another program to allow independent third party software providers to use Docker's best practices before launching on its marketplace. Certified plug-ins will also be available.