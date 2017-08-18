Docker strives for profit with new Enterprise Edition

Docker has released Docker Enterprise Edition (DEE), a Container-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform for managing and securing Windows, Linux, and mainframe containerized applications across multiple platforms both on premises and in the cloud.

DEE provides a container management platform that unites Windows, Linux, and Mainframe apps on a single platform on the same cluster. This puts in competition with container orchestration market leader Kubernetes. Docker's program provides customizable and flexible access control for Bring Your Own (BYO) environments, support for a broad range of applications and infrastructure types, and new capabilities for creating predefined policies that unify and automate the software supply chain.

DEE is a re-branding and re-positioning of Docker's commercial platform. It combines what had been known as Docker Commercially Supported edition and Docker Datacenter platform. The first version of DEE appeared in March. Since then, Docker has released a monthly Community Edition (CE) version. Features, which prove their worth in the CE, are then released inside Dee.

The new release, DEE 17.06, is built on Docker CE 17.06. It also includes several what had been Docker Datacenter features such as a private Docker registry and management interface.

DEE comes in basic, standard, and advanced tiers. Docker also launched a certification program so third parties can integrate with its framework and sell software on the Docker Store.

Basic has the Docker platform for certified infrastructure and support from the company. Certified containers and plug-ins are available from the Docker Store.

Standard adds multi-tenancy support with advanced image and container management and secure hooks into data centers.

Advanced includes the previous items and security scanning and vulnerability monitoring.

DEE is certified for CentOS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), Ubuntu, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES), Oracle Linux, and Windows Server 2016, as well as cloud providers AWS and Azure. With this release, it also runs on Linux running on IBM z Systems, LinuxONE, and Power Systems.

The technical point is to provide a single orchestration system for centralized access controls, security policies, etc., across teams and business units without requiring changes in code, processes or procedures over Linux, Windows, and mainframe architectures.

This also provides organizations with the ability to customize role-based access control (RBAC). This and defines both physical and logical boundaries for different users and teams sharing the same DEE environment.

On the business side, DEE is Docker's latest attempt to become profitable. True, Docker kick-started the container revolution, but Docker's never mastered being able to profit from containers. As Matt Asay, writer and Adobe's VP of mobile, recently wrote, Docker hasn't made the shift yet of turning "a hugely successful open-source project into a hard-headed, open-source business."

