​DXC Technology scoops up Tribridge, Concerto Cloud Services

IT services company DXC Technology has announced the acquisition of Microsoft Dynamics 365 integrator Tribridge and its affiliate company, Concerto Cloud Services.

Under the acquisition agreement, which is effective immediately, Tribridge will be known as Tribridge, a DXC Technology Company, while Concerto Cloud Services, which provides advisory services and fully-managed cloud solutions, will go to market as DXC Concerto.

"The combination of Tribridge with DXC Eclipse significantly strengthens DXC's role as a leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 systems integrator, greatly enhancing our ability to address client needs," said Mike Lawrie, DXC chairman, president, and CEO.

The acquisition is the first since the formation of DXC Technology in April, which was the result of the merger of Computer Sciences Corp (CSC) and the Enterprise Services arm of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

At the closure of the deal, the new $26 billion IT services giant boasted nearly 6,000 clients in more than 70 countries, with the combined companies claiming only a 15 percent overlap in accounts.

With the enterprise services unit spun out of HPE, CEO Meg Whitman took a board seat at DXC Technology. As a result, it is expected the pared down HPE will focus on cloud and datacentre infrastructure.

Hewlett Packard split its business into two entities in November 2015, with HP Inc focused on PCs and printers and the other, HPE, concerned with commercial technology.

HP announced its plan to split almost a year prior, with Whitman saying at the time that separating into two companies would give each the independence, focus, financial resources, and flexibility needed to adapt quickly to changing market and customer dynamics.

Similarly, CSC underwent its own split in 2015, which resulted in two separate publicly traded companies -- one focused on commercial businesses and the other on the public sector.