eBay launches Always Open program for SMB sellers

Image via eBay

eBay on Thursday launched a new service that aims to support its marketplace sellers who also run a physical retail store.

Called Always Open on eBay, the program offers co-branded graphics for store windows, and additional support and promotion from eBay to drive online traffic. The program is free but requires merchants to have an eBay Stores account.

In a blog post, eBay points out the increasing challenges facing physical retailers, citing a recent UBS study that estimates 2017 was the worst year on record in terms of store closures.

With that kind of set up, the Always Open program is an effort to show multichannel sellers that eBay is on their side -- unlike Amazon, which often takes the blame for the collapse of brick-and-mortar retail.

The program also presents a clear benefit to eBay. Simply put, the company is trying to drive sales on the eBay Marketplace by encouraging store owners to direct their customers to purchase online. More transaction volume means more revenue for eBay, especially now that the company has moved its payments intermediary service in-house.

eBay said Always Open is launching with 30 sellers in New York and San Francisco.

