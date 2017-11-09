Equifax spends $87.5 million on data breach, more expenses on deck

Equifax's third quarter earnings and revenue weren't all that bad considering its data breach debacle.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Security

equifax.jpg

(Image: file photo)

Equifax spent $87.5 million in the third quarter on its recent data breach.

The disclosure, which came amid an earnings report that showed revenue growth of 4 percent to $834.8 million and net income of $96.3 million.

In other words, the data breach affecting 145 million Equifax customers dented the cash cow, but certainly didn't kill it.

Related stories: Massive Equifax data breach exposes as many as 143 million customers | Equifax ex-chief admits responsibility 'starts at the top' for devastating data breach | Equifax's credit report monitoring site is also vulnerable to hacking | Equifax exposes credit services' woeful IT, processes, security | Equifax chief executive steps down after massive data breach | Equifax confirms Apache Struts security flaw it failed to patch is to blame for hack

As for the data breach costs, $55.5 million was spent on product, $17.1 million on consulting fees and $14.9 million on consumer support.

Equifax added that it incurred $4.7 million through September 30, and "have estimated a range of additional costs between $56 million and $110 million."

ZDNET INVESTIGATIONS

Related Topics:

Security TV Data Management CXO Data Centers
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All