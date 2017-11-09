Equifax spends $87.5 million on data breach, more expenses on deck

Equifax spent $87.5 million in the third quarter on its recent data breach.

The disclosure, which came amid an earnings report that showed revenue growth of 4 percent to $834.8 million and net income of $96.3 million.

In other words, the data breach affecting 145 million Equifax customers dented the cash cow, but certainly didn't kill it.

As for the data breach costs, $55.5 million was spent on product, $17.1 million on consulting fees and $14.9 million on consumer support.

Equifax added that it incurred $4.7 million through September 30, and "have estimated a range of additional costs between $56 million and $110 million."