Equinix closes $3.6 billion purchase of Verizon's data center assets

Equinix has closed its $3.6 billion purchase of 29 data centers from Verizon and will aim to quickly integrate the assets to support multi-cloud deployments.

special feature Digital Transformation: A CXO's Guide Reimagining business for the digital age is the number-one priority for many of today's top executives. We offer practical advice and examples of how to do it right. Read More

As previously noted, the Equinix purchase of Verizon's data center assets netted the company 600 net new customers and 1,000 total. Equinix also acquires about 3 million square feet of data center space.

Karl Strohmeyer, president of the Americas business for Equinix, said the integration of Verizon's assets will give the company more scale for digital transformation projects. As for the integration, 11 of the data centers--the former Terremark assets--are carrier neutral. Those data centers will immediately fit in with Equinix's existing infrastructure including its Cloud Exchange.

"The other Verizon assets are in different states of cloud neutral," explained Strohmeyer. Strohmeyer added that the assets will give Equinix more interconnection options and allow enterprises to rearchitect their networks and operations.

He added that the addition of Verizon's Bogota operations will be a big win. "Bogota will be a big exchange point for us," said Strohmeyer.

As for use cases, Strohmeyer noted that hybrid cloud deployments, moving SaaS connections closer to users and network optimization were among the key use cases.

"If you're a CIO you have to architect an infrastructure that will connect to multiple clouds and SaaS," said Strohmeyer. Here's the beefed up Equinix footprint including the Verizon assets.