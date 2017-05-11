Ericsson launches 5G dynamic orchestration for virtualised networks

Ericsson has launched its "dynamic orchestration" solution, which the networking giant said will allow mobile telecommunications carriers to migrate to 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) applications by virtualising their networks.

Ericsson's self-professed "ambition to lead IT transformation services" led it to develop the solution, which delivers cloud-based software and professional services on demand and in real time, with the solution working across hybrid networks and multiple vendors.

The solution automates physical and virtual network services, reducing the time it takes to validate, design, deploy, and manage virtual network functions -- including software-defined wide area networks (SD-WAN), 5G network slicing, and enterprise and mobile virtual private networks (VPNs) -- from weeks down to minutes.

"The opportunities offered by virtualisation are significant, but due to the complexity, many operators are taking an incremental step-by-step approach to get there," Ericsson head of Business Area Digital Services Ulf Ewaldsson said.

"Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration enables our customers to excel at traditional services delivery while simultaneously incorporating virtualisation capabilities to embrace emerging market and business opportunities driven by 5G and IoT."

As an automated system, the solution also makes use of policy input and real-time analytics to make its operation more efficient for customers.

Ericsson is currently working with Vodafone Australia and New Zealand carrier Spark to virtualise their mobile networks, as well as with long-standing partner Telstra on 5G trials and network advancements.

Ericsson earlier this year also announced the launch of a 5G platform combining core, radio, and transport solutions alongside digital support systems, services, and security to enable companies to adopt 5G sooner.

Ericsson's 5G platform provides an end-to-end system for carriers to evolve from 4G to 5G by combining the first version of an E2E core network capable of 5G use cases based on network slices; what it called the market's first complete 5G radio system; and a 5G core network that can be connected to 5G NR radio.

The 5G core system provides use cases based on network slicing, which segments a physical network into several virtual mobile networks and allows dedicated networks to have functionality specific to a customer or to the service being provided.

Ericsson has introduced federated network slices to the platform, which extends network slicing to be provided globally in a visited network.

Ericsson's federated network slicing system was demonstrated by Korean telecommunications provider SK Telecom and German carrier Deutsche Telekom back in February, which made network slices from each telco available to the other across continents.

A "research breakthrough" in 5G network technology was also announced by Ericsson earlier this year, when it said a new silicon-based millimetreWave (mmWave) phased array integrated circuit developed in partnership with IBM Research could accelerate 5G uptake.

Ericsson and IBM also announced their successful demonstration of simultaneous dual polarisation to receive and transmit signals, which enables one of its phased array antenna modules to form two beams concurrently, thereby supporting double the end users.