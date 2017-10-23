Essential Phone price slashed $200 after two months

If you thought the Essential Phone was too expensive at $699, you may be ready to jump on one at the new $499 price.

Last week one of my Twitter followers sent me his Essential Phone to test out since I was very interested in this phone. I just posted my review this morning and was planning to work out a deal to purchase the device from Casey. I can now just buy one directly from Essential.

Essential doesn't explain why there is such a large price drop, other than to state it wants to make it even easier for your to experience its products and brand. The mobile market is tough and as we saw recently with Nextbit and the Robin smartphone getting units into the hands of buyers is a tough battle.

At the new $499 price, I think it is nearly a no-brainer to pick up the Essential Phone. It has flagship specs, gorgeous titanium and ceramic materials, and is pretty compact for a large 5.71 inch display. There is a lot of potential in the software with the promise of updates and improvements, but that is the risk you take with a new brand in the smartphone space.

In order to help offset the angst that current Essential Phone owners might be feeling after seeing such a massive price drop, Essential is offering these owners a $200 family and friends coupon that can be used for another phone or accessories. You always take a risk backing a new company like this and this offer seems fair.

Essential was created by Android co-founder Andy Rubin who announced the Essential Phone at the end of May. It has financial backing and some experienced people working for the company so I have hope it will succeed in its vision and continue to bring us compelling products.

With the new Google Pixel 2 devices being priced higher than ever and and the Apple iPhone X costing more than $1,000, having a compelling smartphone at half that price is something to seriously consider.

Essential is offering the Black Moon and Pure White models at this time with a Stellar Grey and Ocean Depths slated to launch in the future. Any readers planning to pick up one of these phones now at this new lower price?