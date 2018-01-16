Garmin introduces $80 Vivofit 4 with one year battery life and color display

Image: Garmin

Most activity trackers that last a day or two end up in a drawer so providing a tracker that lasts up to a year alleviates a major pain point. The new Garmin Vivofit 4 never needs to be charged and may even last you longer than a year.

CES 2018 The Big Trends for Business CES showcases the tech trends that will shape the year ahead. See the most important products that will impact businesses and professionals. Read More

The Vivofit 4 is designed to track steps, distance, calories burned, and sleep. With the battery lasting a year or more, its perfect for 24/7 mounting on your wrist and at just 25 grams it should be quite comfortable too. It is rated to be swim and shower safe so you may never have to take it off.

A small 11 x 11 mm color display with 88 x 88 pixels resolution is present so it functions as a watch, alarm, and timer. Your activity status is shown on the display, but is much more useful on the awesome new Garmin Connect smartphone app.

You do not need to manually start or stop your activity either as the Vivofit 4 includes Move IQ and will automatically capture and classify your activities. The daily move goal adjusts to fit your personal activity level to help set goals that push you, yet are also achievable.

There is even functionality to use the Vivofit 4 to help you locate a misplaced smartphone.

You can purchase the Garmin Vivofit 4 on Amazon in small or medium size in white, lime green speckled, and black band colors or in large size in black for just $79.99. There are other small and medium band size colors available for $29.99, speckled merlot and speckled navy, in a combo pack. Individual bands in speckled black, white, and black are available for $19.99.