GDPR: Deadline looms but businesses still aren't ready

Under half of businesses are aware of incoming data protection laws they'll be subject to in just four months time - or what the new legislation means for how information security is handled.

A lack of awareness about the upcoming introduction of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) - a new set of rules set out from the European Union which aims to simplify data protection laws and provide citizens across all member states with more control over their personal data - has led to the UK government to issue a warning over businesses lack of preparation for the change.

GDPR comes into force on 25 May 2018 and those who are found to misuse, exploit, lose or otherwise mishandle personal data could potentially face huge fines -- of up to four percent of company turnover. Organisations could also face penalties if they're hacked and attempt to hide what happened from customers.

But despite the risks associated with being non-GDPR compliant, a government survey has found that many organisations aren't prepared - or aren't aware - of the incoming legislation and how it will impact on their security strategy.

Only one in four businesses in the construction sector are said to be aware of GDPR and awareness in manufaturing is also low. Meanwhile the finance and insurance sectors are said to have the highest awareness of the incoming security legislation.

Overall, the report says just under half of businesses - including a third of charities - have made changes to their cyber security policies as a result of GDPR. Preparations made to become compliant with the new data protection laws can include creating or improving new cyber security procedures, hiring new staff and making concentrated efforts to update security software.

However, many still risk the prospect of being fined due to a lack of preparation, the government has warned.

"These figures show many organisations still need to act to make sure the personal data they hold is secure and they are prepared for our Data Protection Bill," said Digital, Culture, Media and Sport secretary Matt Hancock.

Organisations still have time to ensure that they're GDPR compliant, with Hancock pointing to free guidance available from the National Cyber Security Centre and the Information Commissioner's Office on how to ensuring corporate cyber security policy is correct and up to date.

Rather than being fearful of GDPR, the ICO suggests organisations should embrace GDPR as a chance to improve how they do business.

"The GDPR offers a real opportunity to present themselves on the basis of how they respect the privacy of individuals, and over time this can play more of a role in consumer choice. Enhanced customer trust and more competitive advantage are just two of the benefits of getting it right," said Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham.

Despite the UK preparing to leave the European Union, GDPR will still apply to organisations within the UK. The government says it will incorporate all GDPR rules issued by the European Union into a new Data Protection Bill scheduled for May.

