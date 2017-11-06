GoDaddy reports mixed Q3 results

Small business domain host GoDaddy reported mixed third quarter financial results Monday after the bell.

The Scottsdale, Ariz.-based company reported a net loss of $30 million, or 17 cents per share. Non-GAAP earnings were 4 cents a share on revenue $582.2 million, up 23 percent year over year. Wall Street was looking for earnings of 7 cents per share with $579.5 million in revenue.

Overall, the report shows that the company continues to expand its customer base and earn more money per user. GoDaddy's average revenue per user was $134, up 5.1 percent from a year ago. In terms of bookings, GoDaddy saw growth of 25 percent year-over-year to $668 million during the three-month period ending September 30.

Elsewhere, domains revenue came in at $271.5 million, up 14.8 percent year over year. Hosting and presence revenue was $225.9 million, up 14.8 percent year over year, while business applications revenue was $84.8 million, up 38.1 percent over last year.

Outgoing CEO Blake Irving -- who oversaw GoDaddy's initial public offering in 2015 -- said he was proud of the results this quarter and expressed optimism for the company's future after his tenure ends December 31.

"As I look to my retirement from the CEO seat at the end of the year, I couldn't be prouder of what the team has accomplished. Revenue has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 19 percent over the last four years, we now serve more than 17 million customers around the world, and we've built a world-class team and culture, that under the leadership of Scott Wagner, will continue to deliver amazing things for our customers for years to come."

As for the current quarter, GoDaddy expects total revenue in the range of $591 to $596 million. For the full year, GoDaddy raised its revenue guidance to a range of $2.221 to $2.226 billion, representing approximately 20 percent growth.