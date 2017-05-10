Google acquires Owlchemy Labs

Google has acquired the virtual reality firm Owlchemy Labs, the companies announced Wednesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The six-year-old company is known for award-winning games like Job Simulator, a day one launch title for HTC Vive, Oculus + Touch, and PlayStation VR.

In a blog post, Google's AR and VR engineering director Relja Markovic praised Owlchemy games as "really thoughtful interactive experiences that are responsive, intuitive, and feel natural."

Owlchemy said in its blog post that the company "cares deeply" about building quality multi-platform games and will continue building VR content for platforms like the HTC Vive, Oculus Touch and PlayStation VR.

Google has its own VR headset, the Daydream, as well as the Google Cardboard headset. The company also creates VR content -- its Tilt Brush app, for instance, works across platforms.

Google and Owlchemy will work together "to create engaging, immersive games and developing new interaction models across many different platforms to continue bringing the best VR experiences to life," Markovic wrote.