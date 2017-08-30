Google Assistant is coming to more smart speakers

In an announcement on Wednesday, Google revealed it has partnered with Anker, Mobvoi, and Panasonic for speakers with Google Assistant built directly into the product.

Presumably similar to the company's own Google Home smart speaker, the partner speakers will expand the product lineup through companies that traditionally offer products at lower price points.

Going beyond interactive speakers, Google has also partnered with LG to incorporate Google Assistant into appliances. It's not clear if any of the appliances will have the ability to directly take commands, but users will be able to control appliances using Google Assistant on Android, iOS, or a smart speaker.

Google's announcement states more speakers will be revealed in the coming days, with availability not expected until later this year in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, and France.

Further partnerships and integration with appliances makers will be announced throughout the rest of the year.

Competition is at an all time high for placing a smart speaker on a desk, our countertop, and in our homes. With Google's expansion, Amazon's Echo lineup continuing to grow, and Apple is set to release the HomePod later this year, so we're now forced to pick a speaker -- and potentially appliances -- that are compatible with not only our smartphones but the digital assistants found on each one. What a time to be alive.

