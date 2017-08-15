Google Calendar: New desktop designs show cleaner look that's coming soon

Image: xDawnut/Reddit/Google

Google is giving some much needed attention to its Calendar app for the web.

Google introduced Material Design in 2014 as the new design language for Android, ChromeOS and the web, but it's yet to reach some core products, such as Gmail and Calendar for the desktop.

That situation could change soon for Calendar, with an upcoming refresh that brings it in line with the Material Design makeover that Calendar for iOS and Android got several years ago.

Screenshots of the new-look Calendar in testing have been posted on a Google sub-Reddit, which shows a cleaner layout, new fonts, a hamburger menu, and the signature red floating action button at the bottom of the screen. The shots also reveal a new design for creating an event, and an updated settings page.

According to xDawnut, who posted the shots, they come from an internal rollout so there may be changes made before its release.

However, the redesign could be nearly complete according to a leaked roadmap for Calendar, which pointed to a redesigned web interface occurring in the fourth quarter of this year.

Some of the key products that have already been treated with Material Design include Chrome, YouTube, and Inbox.

Google earlier in January updated Gmail contacts on the web with the new design language, but it still offers the option to go back to the old version. It's not clear from the screenshots whether users will have the same option if and when the Calendar update is released.