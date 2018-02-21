Google makes Cloud IoT Core service generally available

(Image: Google)

Google on Wednesday announced its Cloud IoT Core service -- to connect and manage IoT devices -- is now generally available after spending time in public beta since September 2017.

Google launched Cloud IoT Core in May 2017 with the support of NXP, targeting smart city and enterprise deployments like utilities and transportation. Customers can use the service with other Google Cloud services for data analytics, including Google Cloud Pub/Sub, Dataflow, Bigtable, or BigQuery.

With general availability, Google says Cloud IoT Core users can now simplify deployments by publishing data streams from the IoT Core protocol bridge to multiple Club Pub/Sub topics. Google also promised more updates in the future.

For pricing, Google offers plans based on the volume of data exchanged with Cloud IoT Core, including a free tier for the first 250MB per month. Customers can register as many IoT devices as they want under the plans. They only pay the devices are connected and exchange data.

