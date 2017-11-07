Google fixes KRACK vulnerability in Android

Google has rolled out patches for an Android wireless network vulnerability.

The search giant released the fix for the so-called KRACK vulnerability, which if exploited could have let a sophisticated hacker decrypt Wi-Fi traffic, hijack connections, perform man-in-the-middle attacks, and eavesdrop on communication sent from an affected device.

Mathy Vanhoef, a computer security academic, who found the flaw, singled out Android, calling the security issue "exceptionally devastating" for devices running Android 6.0 and later.

Several other security fixes were rolled into the update package, including 22 high-rated bugs and 10 critical bugs.

Apple released its security fix for KRACK last week.