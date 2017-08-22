Google launches Chrome Enterprise, aims to integrate with more business systems

Google is stepping up its effort to put Chromebooks in more companies with a version of its browser-based Chrome OS that can integrate with other enterprise systems and handle tasks such as printer management, Microsoft Active Directory integration, and fleet management.

In addition, Chrome Enterprise will have 24/7 enterprise support from Google. Chrome Enterprise will run $50 a device annually.

Google's Chrome OS is in the enterprise and used across businesses of all sizes, but to gain more share and ultimately be an endpoint for Google Cloud's suite of products the platform needs to integrate with multiple systems and hybrid approaches.

Eve Phillips, product manager at Google Chrome OS and Chrome browser, said "there's a need for these devices to play well in a heterogeneous environments."

"Enterprises already have investments in legacy tools and they're not going to be replaced overnight," said Phillips.

Among the key features in Chrome for business:

Enterprise mobility management via VMware's AirWatch units. Google Cloud, and VMware are partners on hybrid cloud deployments.

Support for Google Play and Android apps on Chromebooks as well as enterprise store support. Google Chromebooks will have more enterprise devices from the likes of Lenovo, Asus, HP and Samsung and support for business apps via a managed storefront.

Integration with on-premise management systems and infrastructure via Microsoft Active Directory.

Public and kiosk modes.

Single sign-on support.

