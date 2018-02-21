Google launches enterprise Android device recommendation program, omits Samsung

Video: Android -- A development headache you can't ignore

Google is aiming to help Android's prospects in the enterprise by recommending devices that met its requirements for enterprise use. One notable exclusion from the Android Enterprise Recommended program is Samsung.

The recommendation program from Google could be a boon for device makers included in the program, but Android is playing catch up in the enterprise.

Samsung isn't on the initial recommended list, but it was involved with crafting the overall requirements. Google said:

During development of the Android Enterprise Recommended program, we worked closely with Samsung on the overall requirements and invited them to be a launch partner in the program. This is the first group of partners to be announced and we'll be working with more OEMs in the future.

Nevertheless, Google's Android Enterprise Recommended list includes many of Samsung's rivals such as LG, Nokia, Huawei, and BlackBerry. Google did add that the devices on its recommended list are designed to hit multiple price points, but the company doesn't set pricing policies for partners.

David Still, director of Android Enterprise, said in a blog post that the initial list of partners will evolve over time.

Throughout 2018, we will also be applying the Android Enterprise Recommended framework to additional partner types, including OEMs of "dedicated" and rugged devices, mobile carriers, enterprise mobility management (EMM) providers and systems integrators.

The omission of Samsung, however, won't help the overall enterprise Android cause. According to Engyte data in 2017, Apple's iOS accounted for 82 percent of enterprise activity compared to Android's 18 percent. Egnyte's data is based on a sample of more than four billion activities. Jamf, which makes Apple device management software, found 99 percent of enterprises use the iPhone or iPad.

Read also: Tech Pro Research: Mobile device computing strategy

One big issue for Android in the enterprise is that there are too many flavors of the operating system to support and patch. Google is attempting to wrap some requirements and best practices for its recommended devices.

Android Enterprise Recommended has the following starter requirements and best practices:

Minimum hardware specifications for Android 7.0+ devices

Support for bulk deployment of Android devices including zero-touch enrollment

Delivery of Android security updates within 90 days of release from Google, for a minimum of three years

Availability of unlocked devices, direct from manufacturer or reseller

Consistent application experience in managed profiles and on managed devices

Minimal preloaded software on managed devices

Google noted that it will "continue to raise the bar" with its requirements to provide the best enterprise experience.

At launch, Google is recommending the following Android device manufacturers:

BlackBerry KEYone and Motion

Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, and Pixel 2 XL

Huawei Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, P10, P10 Plus, P10 Lite, and P smart

LG V30 and G6

Motorola X4 and Z2

Nokia 8

Read also: BlackBerry CEO says security is key competitive advantage over other Android handsets

The notable exception in that list is Samsung, which has a business-to-business unit and traction in the enterprise with the Galaxy Note 8 and upcoming Galaxy S9 pair.

For the Android devices available at launch, the Android Enterprise Recommendation effort could be a boost -- as well as a back to the future move. BlackBerry used to dominate the enterprise, but is now Android based. Nokia was also a stalwart. A vendor like LG or Huawei could get an enterprise lift from Google's stamp of approval.

Related stories