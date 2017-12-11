Google launches three experimental photo apps for Android, iOS

CNET/CBS Interactive

Google on Monday launched three experimental photography apps for iOS and Android to test experimental technology.

Google is calling the three apps, Storyboard, Selfissimo!, and Scrubbies, part of "appsperiments" inspired by Google's Motion Stills app. The new apps rely on object recognition, person segmentation, stylization algorithms, efficient image encoding, and decoding technologies.

The first app Storyboard for Android transforms videos into single-page comic layouts. The app allows users to shoot video, and then it will automatically select what it believes are interesting frames, lays them out, and applies visual effects.

Selfissimo! for Android and iOS is an automated selfie photographer that snaps a black and white photo each time you pose. Once you tap the screen to begin a photoshoot, the app encourages you to strike a post and captures a photo when you stop moving.

(Image: Google)

Lastly, Scrubbies for iOS allows users to manipulate the speed and direction of video playback to produce video loops that highlight actions, capture funny faces, and replay moments. Scrubbing with one finger plays the video. Scrubbing with two fingers captures the playback so you can save or share it.

The new photo features could presumably make it into Google's future stable consumer app releases in the future. Google's other experimental app, Motion Stills for Android and iOS, allow users to turn Live Photos into smooth GIFs for sharing on the web.

On Monday, Google also released AR stickers for Pixel 2 owners that allow users to drop augmented reality characters onto photos and video. The new feature was released as part of Android 8.1.