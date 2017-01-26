Google opens up Daydream app development

Google's virtual reality headset Daydream hit the market late last year, but there's still a need for VR content.

Major brands like Major League Baseball, Netflix and CNN have already released Daydream apps, and Google last year offered limited developer access to the Daydream platform. Now Google is opening up Daydream app development to anyone.

Google this week published steps for developers interested in opting into Daydream distribution -- making their app discoverable to Daydream users via Google Play VR and Daydream home. After a developers submits an app to Google Play, Google reviews it to ensure it meets the Daydream App Quality criteria.

The criteria include design, functionality and performance and stability requirements. "Designing apps for VR is substantially different than for other platforms, particularly because poorly designed applications or performance issues can make some users feel nauseated," Google reminds developers.