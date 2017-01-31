Google releases first Android 7.1.2 public beta for Pixel, Nexus devices

(Image: File photo)

Google on Monday released the first beta build of Android Nougat 7.1.2, available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X and Nexus Player. An update for the Nexus 6P is expected soon.

In a blog post, Google said Android 7.1.2 is "an incremental maintenance release focused on refinements" and that it will be available in the coming months.

Google's "known issues" list:

General

On Pixel C devices, Quick Settings may not be visible in some cases.

Pixel launcher may crash when trying to search apps while a physical keyboard is connected.

Occasional UI hangs.

Wi-Fi stability issues.

Setup wizard

Black screen during transition from boot animation to Setup wizard.

Wi-Fi is turned off after completing Setup, even if user has chosen to set up the device using mobile data.

SMS messages may not be restored during device-to-device transfer.

If your eligible handset is enrolled in the Android Beta Program, you can expect the update on your handset soon. Android 7.1.1 was released in December with expanded GIF support and performance updates.

Google confirmed to Ars Technica that the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 won't receive the Android 7.1.2 updates, but will continue to receive security updates from Google.