Google starts live testing Instant Apps on Android: Enterprises need to pay attention

Google said it has started live testing of its Instant App initiative in a move that could make it easier for developers and companies to manage their mobile footprints.

As a refresher, Google outlined Instant Apps at Google I/O in May. The general idea was to meld the Web and apps and mix and match the two venues. Google would naturally be able to surface more information in the deal. The win for developers is that users can run apps without installing them.

special feature Securing Your Mobile Enterprise Mobile devices continue their march toward becoming powerful productivity machines. But they are also major security risks if they aren't managed properly. We look at the latest wisdom and best practices for securing the mobile workforce. Read More

For starters, Google said that it is working with select developers to create and refine the experience. BuzzFeed and Periscope are among the first Instant Apps participants.

Earlier: Google's Instant Apps goes live: Now you can try Android apps before installing them

Developers will have to make their apps more modular to work with Instant Apps, but if you're an enterprise you have to watch this project closely. Here's why:

With modular apps that are tied to the Web support, maintenance and updating could become easier.

Instant Apps, which blend the app and mobile Web, could curb the need to support Android apps as heavily.

Integration with the Web could provide a native experience yet lead to more up sell, subscription and data activity for companies.

You get the idea here, companies are tired of supporting multiple apps, silos and mobile presences. Instant Apps could make managing corporate mobile efforts easier to manage.

The other reason to watch: The Web and apps are blending together and it's unclear what'll happen to the app economy in the future if the experiences blend together.

TechRepublic: Seven bold predictions about Android for 2017 | How to fix slow Android app installations | 5 apps to keep your Android device running smoothly | Gallery: 10 Android apps every new mobile developer needs in their toolbox

Here are the steps needed to prep for Instant Apps via Google: