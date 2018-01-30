Google teams with MobileIron to create cloud services marketplace

Google is working with enterprise mobility management firm MobileIron to build a white-label cloud services marketplace in an effort to compete with similar offerings from cloud rivals.

The companies announced that they will combine Google Cloud's Orbitera commerce platform with MobileIron's app distribution, security, and analytics capabilities.

The end result will be a platform that will allow resellers, enterprises, OEMs and ISVs to buy cloud services and distribute them to customers and employees with a focus on corporate data security.

Key platform features include:

Customized service bundles that operators can create based on customer segments.

that operators can create based on customer segments. Customized branding for both the operator and the customer of the marketplace.

for both the operator and the customer of the marketplace. Unified billing for devices, data, voice, and third-party cloud services on one monthly invoice.

for devices, data, voice, and third-party cloud services on one monthly invoice. Secure cloud access to cloud services.

to cloud services. Usage analytics to track what services employees are using.

"Working with MobileIron, our goal is to help businesses more easily and quickly create an integrated marketplace where their authorized customers and partners can access apps and streamline billing, application entitlement and authentication, plus use Google Cloud Platform for backend compute and storage services," Google wrote in a Keyword blog post.

