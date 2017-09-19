Google to announce $49 Google Home Mini in October: Report

Google may be releasing a smaller version of the Google Home. (Image: Droid Life)

Google is planning to release a mini version of its Google Home smart speaker, called the Google Home Mini, according to Droid Life. The announcement could come as soon as Google's Pixel 2 event on Oct. 4.

The Google Home Mini will be available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral colors, the Android-focused blog reported. It'll cost $49 and include Google Assistant, the AI software that allows users to interact with the speaker using their voice.

It makes sense for Google to be planning a miniature, cheaper alternative to its $129 Google Home. Competitor Amazon offers different size options for its Amazon Echo platform, including a small Amazon Echo Dot.

Given its smaller form factor, the Home Mini won't feature a replaceable base like the larger Google Home. However, users will be able to get feedback from LEDs on the top of the speakers, renders from Droid Life showed. Other features past Google Assistant's personal assistant capabilities weren't detailed, but the Home and Home Mini are likely to connect together for a seamless experience.

In August, Android Police reported Google plans to launch a new Chromebook Pixel alongside the mini Home and new Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones. Droid Life on Tuesday confirmed the Home Mini will be announced on stage in San Francisco.

We have reached out to Google and will update you if we learn more. Like with all rumors, plans and features could change ahead of Google's big event.