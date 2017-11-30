Google's Datally: New free Android tool stops greedy apps eating up all your data

Video: Indian becomes the second-largest smartphone market - Canalys

Google's new Datally app offers Android users a simple way to see how much data each app is using and control ones that use too much.

The app aims to alleviate the anxiety people face over mobile bills and data caps by shining a light on the data that software is using in real time and offering an easy way to block specific apps from consuming data.

Android users can search through settings to find data-usage information, but Datally surfaces the information and controls it in a friendlier format. It's also got a Wi-Fi finder to help users locate an available network to save on mobile data.

It's another example of Google building data-saving tools, particularly for users in emerging markets where the cost of mobile data can take up a larger share of the average income.

Google's in-beta Files Go file-sharing and storage management Android app is also aimed at users in these markets who own devices with limited storage and spotty network coverage.

Google has been testing Datally -- previously called Triangle -- in the Philippines where users have reported saving up to 30 percent on their data, according to Caesar Sengupta, Google's VP of the Next Billion Users Team.

The app also serves as a crowd-sourced rating system for local Wi-Fi networks, which allows users to give a thumbs-up or thumbs-down to the network and view previous ratings.

Other key features include the Data Saver bubble, which allows users to block background data usage and track real-time data usage while using various apps. The bubble also lets users block a specific app from consuming data if it's using too much.

Google says Datally will soon allow users to check their mobile data balance and set balance expiration reminders. It will also enable proactive data usage warnings and controls.

The app is available globally on the Play Store and will run on phones with Android 5.0 and higher.

