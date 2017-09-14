Google's new Pixel phones: LG-made Pixel XL 2 shows up in intriguing FCC filing

Image: Josh Miller/CNET

LG has filed its application at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for what appears to be Google's forthcoming Pixel XL 2.

The filing doesn't reveal much about the phone but offers a sign that Google and its Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 partners are making headway on the expected October announcement.

HTC's FCC application last month revealed that the Pixel 2 will have squeezable sides just like the HTC U11's Edge Sensor.

On the Pixel 2 it's called Active Edge and will launch Assistant. The device will most likely run on the Snapdragon 835 rather than the rumored Snapdragon 836. It's also supposed to have slimmer bezels and run on Android Oreo.

LG's filing is sparse and doesn't give away nearly as much as HTC did in its FCC application of the Pixel 2. As Droid-Life notes, the only thing beyond confirming LG is the manufacturer are details that suggest the Pixel XL 2 will be compatible with LTE from Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint, with a question mark over T-Mobile since its new band 71 is not listed.

The detail that suggests that the application is for the Pixel XL 2 is the GO11C model number referenced, which is close to the Pixel 2's GO11A. The presumed Pixel XL 2's model number also appeared in a report on Google's Issue Tracker earlier this year, which linked LG to the device.

Separately, it appears Google will be launching the new Pixel handsets on October 4. As Droid-life reports, a billboard in Boston has been spotted with the text "Ask more of your phone" on top of Google's G logo and the date "Oct. 4". This date is in line with last year's Pixel October 4 launch, a month after Android Nougat's launch.

Google's second-generation Pixel phones will be launching to stiff competition this year from Apple's new iPhone X and iPhone 8, Samsung's Galaxy S8, and LG's V30 to name a few.

However, the new Pixel phones will be among the first to ship with Android 8.0 Oreo, along with Sony's new Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact, which are set to go on sale in September.

