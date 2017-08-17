Here's our best look yet at the LG V30

The LG V30 will be announced on August 31. (Image: Evleaks/Twitter)

Notorious Evleaks shared images on Wednesday of what is believed to be the LG V30, shown from the front, rear, and sides, ahead of the handset's announcement on August 31 at IFA.

The new renders reveal a slight curve on both a display-covered front and rear of the handset. A dual camera with flash and fingerprint scanner below is also shown.

LG previously hinted at the V30's design earlier this month when it announced details of the handset's OLED display. The V30's screen has a QHD+ (1440X2880) resolution with 4.15 million pixels and a color reproduction rate of 109 percent based on DCI-P3 standard and 148 percent based on sRGB standard. It also supports HDR10 for better contrast ratio.

The new renders don't show if the V30 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Earlier this month, LG said the V30 will have a floating bar feature that "inherits the convenience" of the second screen from previous models, and an always-on feature. Further, the V30's camera will have an f/1.6 aperture ratio lens.

There's not too many details left unknown for the LG V30, but other rumored specifications include:

Android 7.1.1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor

64 or 128GB internal storage

microSD card slot

13MP f/1.6, OIS, standard lens13MP f/2.4, wide-angle lens

Black, blue, and white color options

ZDNet will be covering LG's event at IFA to bring you the latest.