How iOS beta testers can download the final release of iOS 10.3

If you're an iOS 10.3 beta tester then you might have noticed that you're not being offered the final release of iOS 10.3.

Fear not, because here's how to force your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to download the update.

Here's how:

Tap on Settings > General > Profile .

> > . Select iOS Beta Software Profile .

. Tap Delete Profile. You will be asked to enter your passcode. Afterwards tap Delete.

Reboot your iOS device.

After rebooting, go to Settings > General > Software Update to retrieve the update.

> > to retrieve the update. Now you can download iOS 10.3.

