Snap begins selling its camera-equipped sunglasses online

Ahead of its IPO, Snap is making its only hardware product widely available to the general public.

As of Monday, Snap's Spectacles are available for purchase through Spectacles.com.

Previously those interested in purchasing a pair of the camera-equipped sunglasses had two choices: Either visit the pop-up store in New York City, or track down one of the Snapbot vending machines randomly placed across the US for a few hours at a time.

Snap is the parent company of social media app Snapchat. With Spectacles, users can recored 10-second video clips and share the video with fellow Snapchat users or export the video to share elsewhere.

The $129 Spectacles are available in black, coral, and teal, with an expected ship date of two to four weeks.