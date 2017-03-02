Here's how to make sense of AMD Ryzen naming

Ryzen 7 1800X, Ryzen 7 1700X, and Ryzen 7 1700 - what do these names tell you about the chip? Answer: A lot!

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: Processors

Processor naming can be confusing to the uninitiated. I mean, names such as "Ryzen 7 1800X" or "Ryzen 7 1700" on the surface might make no sense, but they tell you a lot about the silicon.

Here's how to decode the name.

Must read: 10 things Steve Jobs would hate about Apple today

Decoding AMD Ryzen naming
AMD

So "Ryzen 7 1800X" decodes out to:

  • First-generation, enthusiast/prosumer chip aimed at the enthusiast/prosumer segment, with XFR

While "Ryzen 7 1700" is:

  • First-generation, enthusiast/prosumer chip aimed at the enthusiast/prosumer segment, without XFR
AMD Ryzen: Everything you need to know SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 26

See also:

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All