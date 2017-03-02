Here's how to make sense of AMD Ryzen naming

Processor naming can be confusing to the uninitiated. I mean, names such as "Ryzen 7 1800X" or "Ryzen 7 1700" on the surface might make no sense, but they tell you a lot about the silicon.

Here's how to decode the name.

Must read: 10 things Steve Jobs would hate about Apple today

AMD

So "Ryzen 7 1800X" decodes out to:

First-generation, enthusiast/prosumer chip aimed at the enthusiast/prosumer segment, with XFR

While "Ryzen 7 1700" is:

First-generation, enthusiast/prosumer chip aimed at the enthusiast/prosumer segment, without XFR

See also: