Here's how to make sense of AMD Ryzen naming

Processor naming can be confusing to the uninitiated. I mean, names such as "Ryzen 7 1800X" or "Ryzen 7 1700" on the surface might make no sense, but they tell you a lot about the silicon.
Here's how to decode the name.
Must read: 10 things Steve Jobs would hate about Apple today
So "Ryzen 7 1800X" decodes out to:
- First-generation, enthusiast/prosumer chip aimed at the enthusiast/prosumer segment, with XFR
While "Ryzen 7 1700" is:
- First-generation, enthusiast/prosumer chip aimed at the enthusiast/prosumer segment, without XFR
See also:
- AMD Ryzen: Everything you need to know
- iPhones are much more unreliable than Android devices, claims report
- Is Apple preparing to dump the Lightning connector already?
- Your next iPhone could easily cost over $1,000
- Kingston's 2TB 'world's highest capacity USB flash drive' costs almost as much as a MacBook Pro
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre