How to mute Facebook's new auto-playing video feature

If you're used to Facebook videos in your News Feed playing with the sound muted, get ready for a surprise as Facebook turns up the volume on them automatically.
Must read: OLED iPhone 8 may finally have the feature that owners have been craving
Don't like the idea of videos blaring at you as you scroll through your feed? Then it's time to tweak the "Videos in News Feed Start With Sound," setting.
Note: If you don't see this setting after following the instructions below then the update hasn't yet hit your Facebook app and you probably need to update the app.
iPhone and iPad
- In the Facebook app click the Menu button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen)
- Tap on Settings
- Tap on Account Settings
- Tap on Sounds
- Disable Videos in News Feed Start With Sound
Android
- In the Facebook app click the Menu button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen)
- Tap App Settings
- Disable Videos in News Feed Start With Sound
Desktop and laptop users will need to mute their operating system, or Google Chrome users an download an extension such as AutoMute that automatically mutes Chrome tabs as they are created, giving you control over what disturbs your peace.
If you'd rather not have videos autoplay at all (saving your ears and precious data allowance when you're out and about), here's how to disable that feature.
iPhone and iPad
- In the Facebook app click the Menu button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen)
- Tap on Settings
- Tap on Account Settings
- Tap on Videos and Photos
- Tap Autoplay
- Choose Never Autoplay Videos
Android
- In the Facebook app click the Menu button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen)
- Tap App Settings
- Tap Autoplay
- Choose Never Autoplay Videos
See also:
- It costs almost nothing to charge a smartphone for a year
- Your next iPhone could easily cost over $1,000
- Apple did a lot more than just smash its iPhone sales record
- 7 things you need to know about Apple (Q1 2017 edition)
- iPhone 8 rumors finally suggest wireless charging is on the way
The next 2 Facebook moves that will disrupt the world:
Join Discussion
Powered by Livefyre