How to mute Facebook's new auto-playing video feature

If you're used to Facebook videos in your News Feed playing with the sound muted, get ready for a surprise as Facebook turns up the volume on them automatically.

Don't like the idea of videos blaring at you as you scroll through your feed? Then it's time to tweak the "Videos in News Feed Start With Sound," setting.

Note: If you don't see this setting after following the instructions below then the update hasn't yet hit your Facebook app and you probably need to update the app.

iPhone and iPad

In the Facebook app click the Menu button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen)

button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen) Tap on Settings

Tap on Account Settings

Tap on Sounds

Disable Videos in News Feed Start With Sound

Android

In the Facebook app click the Menu button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen)

button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen) Tap App Settings

Disable Videos in News Feed Start With Sound

Desktop and laptop users will need to mute their operating system, or Google Chrome users an download an extension such as AutoMute that automatically mutes Chrome tabs as they are created, giving you control over what disturbs your peace.

If you'd rather not have videos autoplay at all (saving your ears and precious data allowance when you're out and about), here's how to disable that feature.

iPhone and iPad

In the Facebook app click the Menu button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen)

button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen) Tap on Settings

Tap on Account Settings

Tap on Videos and Photos

Tap Autoplay

Choose Never Autoplay Videos

Android

In the Facebook app click the Menu button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen)

button (three horizontal lines that looks like a burger at the bottom-right of the screen) Tap App Settings

Tap Autoplay

Choose Never Autoplay Videos

