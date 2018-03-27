HPE Aruba launches AI solution for autonomous enterprise networking

HPE Aruba has launched a new solution which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The company says that the tool, dubbed NetInsight, will help enterprise players gain better visibility into activity on their networks.

"The amount of data that IT must process and analyze to find and solve connectivity and performance issues makes managing the network increasingly more difficult," Aruba says. "By leveraging new technology to automatically find potential problems and speed up the time to resolution, IT organizations can shift from a break-fix model to one that allows them to focus on delivering more strategic business initiatives."

Aruba's NetInsight is a new addition to the firm's Mobile First networking architecture, which has been designed to support mobile and IoT solutions securely and with multi-vendor compatibility.

NetInsight adds AI into the mix in order to use analytics to autonomously monitor corporate networks and "optimize network performance."

"NetInsight uses machine learning to continuously monitor the network, deliver insights in the event of anomalies, and then recommend how best to optimize the network for today's mobile-first employees and workplace-critical IoT devices, based on data that is specific to user connectivity and RF performance attributes," Aruba says.

The company added that the introduction of AI and automaton into network monitoring is part of the transition to the smart, digital workplace.

As such, Aruba is now partnering with CBRE, Deloitte and Herman Miller through the expansion of the ArubaEdge Technology Partner Programme to push next-generation technologies forward.

According to the tech giant, this new set of partners will "create modern workplaces that uniquely pair end-user mobility, secure connectivity, and location with the sensory context of enterprise IoT," ranging from personalized workspaces to predictive maintenance and fully automated conference rooms.

"Companies are reevaluating their real estate strategies to better align with and enable the future of work," said Francisco Acoba, Managing Director of Deloitte Consulting. "The smart digital workplace is now a major point of differentiation for organizations as employers look to attract, retain and grow today's talent."

"The future of work will be defined by smart workplace experiences, and corporate real estate leaders along with their IT counterparts should consider embracing how mobility and enterprise IoT will transform the physical office," the executive added.

According to research agency Gartner, almost half of CIOs are planning to pilot AI projects in the near future, while four percent are already exploring the potential value of AI-based solutions.

