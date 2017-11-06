HPE Superdome Flex offers up to 48TB of in-memory analytics

The machine's modular design is designed to allow enterprises to tackle increasingly large datasets using high-speed, in-memory computing.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has launched a new server designed to carry out high-speed analytics on large volumes of data.

The HPE Superdome Flex can scale up to 48TB of memory, and is suited to carrying out rapid in-memory analytics. This shared pool of memory is connected by what HPE calls an "ultra-fast fabric".

The 5U rack server's modular design allows firms to expand the system from 4 to 32 CPU sockets, depending on their processing needs, with support for an up to a 3.6GHz, 8th-gen Intel Xeon processor. Each chassis also has 2 x 10 GbE ports and 2 x 1 GbE ports.

"Customers want to harness all of their data to derive actionable insights in real-time to make more impactful business decisions," said Randy Meyer, VP and general manager for synergy & mission critical servers at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

"With HPE Superdome Flex, customers can capitalize on in-memory data analytics for their most critical workloads and scale seamlessly as data volumes grow."

HPE promises five nines of single-system availability and up to 41 percent lower TCO than other UNIX environments.

The firm is betting on fast-growing demand for in-memory computing, and earlier this year outlined a prototype system with 160TB of memory.

