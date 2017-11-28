HPE unveils OneSphere, multi-cloud management for public cloud and on-prem

HPE on Tuesday is introducing a multi-cloud management service that aims to be truly comprehensive. Called HPE OneSphere, it unifies management across different public clouds, on-premise private clouds and software-defined infrastructure. It's also intended to work for everyone in an organization, including IT managers, developers and business executives.

"Ultimately what OneSphere does is allow IT, business and developers to work together faster," Ric Lewis, SVP and GM of HPE's Software-Defined and Cloud Group, said during a webcast presentation.

HPE developed OneSphere on the premise that "hybrid is the new reality, even for customers that have adopted a cloud-first mentality," he said.

Rhett Dillingham, a senior analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, added that cross-cloud platforms have eased strategic cloud adoption, even as enterprises continue to invest in private infrastructure for a variety of reasons. "What's turning into the challenge for enterprises is consolidating management across this hybrid cloud infrastructure," he said. Typlically, cloud management tools are homogenous, with a separate management portal for each cloud.

To address that challenge, HPE took an open approach, designing OneSphere to be used with any public cloud provider. It initially works with Amazon Web Services, soon to be followed by Microsoft Azure and the Google Cloud Platform. Additionally, HPE will be working with the Cloud28 partners, a coalition of more than 600 companies, to expand OneSphere further. For on-premise, it will support a range of platforms starting with VMware and Kubernetes. In the future will support OpenStack, AzureStack and others.

Delivered as software-as-a-service, OneSphere provides customers access to a pool of IT resources spanning their public and on-prem environments. It works across virtual machines, containerized workloads and bare metal applications.

This approach should help give businesses a more accurate assessment of their resource utilization. In addition to getting a single view of usage and aggregate costs, OneSphere can break down costs by cloud, site, line of business, application or subscriber.

It should also allow IT admins to build and deploy clouds of any flavor within minutes and help streamline devOps. OneSphere also helps streamline application development with multi-tenant workspaces called Projects. Developers can access a self-service portal with catalogs containing templates, cloud-native tools, services and applications -- all curated and approved by IT operations.

The new service is also supported by advisory and consumption services from HPE's Pointnext division. With Pointnext consumption services, customers can use on-premise infrastructure on a pay-per-use consumption model. On the advisory side, HPE's recent acquisition of Cloud Technology Partners (CTP) complements the OneSphere rollout.