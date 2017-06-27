Huawei announces global launch details of the Honor 9 and Honor Band 3

Image: Huawei

A couple of weeks ago Huawei announced the Honor 9 in China. Today, Huawei revealed details on global availability and pricing at a launch event in Berlin.

Honor 9

Last year's Honor 8 was one of my favorite phones with a stunning design and solid performance at a low $349 price point. The Honor 9 looks to continue that trend with a flagship comparable smartphone at a reasonable price.

Specifications

Processor : Huawei Kirin 960 octa-core (4x2.4 GHz+4x1.8 GHz)

: Huawei Kirin 960 octa-core (4x2.4 GHz+4x1.8 GHz) Display : 5.15 inch 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

: 5.15 inch 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution Operating system : Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1

: Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 RAM : 4GB/6GB

: 4GB/6GB Storage : 64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot

: 64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot Cameras : 12 megapixel and 20 megapixel dual rear cameras. 8 megapixel front-facing camera

: 12 megapixel and 20 megapixel dual rear cameras. 8 megapixel front-facing camera Connectivity : 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC

: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC Battery : 3,200 mAh non-removable

: 3,200 mAh non-removable Dimensions : 147.3 x 70.9 x 7.45 mm and 155 grams

: 147.3 x 70.9 x 7.45 mm and 155 grams Colors: Glacier Grey, Sapphire Blue, and Midnight Black

Similar to the unique design of the Honor 8, the Honor 9 incorporates 3D glass made up of 15 meticulously crafted layers. The new Glacier Grey color looks awesome in photos and I hope to see it in person some day.

While the dual camera setup continues the Huawei tradition of dual cameras with one color and the other monochrome, it also adds in the ability to capture moving pictures and portraits. Portrait capture is popular on the iPhone 7 Plus so it is great to see this functionality, along with the typical Huawei dual camera capabilities.

Honor Band 3

The Honor band 3 can accurately monitor heart rate, track sleep quality, and keep running records. It supports 50-meter water resistance capability and comes in Dynamic Orange, Classic Navy Blue, and Carbon Black.

The Honor Band 3 has a battery life of up to 30 days with its 100 mAh battery. It weighs in at just 18 grams and includes a small 0.91 inch PMOLED 128 x 32 pixels display.