Huawei announces MateBook X, E, and D: High screen-to-body, Dolby Atmos sound, with Huawei style and design

The Huawei MateBook from last year, see my full review, was a fantastic piece of tablet hardware with a flop of a keyboard. This year Huawei introduces three MateBooks, two of them with keyboards attached as notebooks and one as a 2-in-1 device.

The Huawei MateBook X, E, and D will launch this summer at prices ranging from EUR799 to EUR1699. We will soon have a review of the Matebook X here on ZDNet so stay tuned for that in early June.

Huawei MateBook X

The top of the line model in this series of three new MateBooks is the MateBook X. It has a 13-inch Gorilla Glass display with a stunning 88 percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to minimized 4.4mm bezels. It is only 12.5mm thick too. The MateBook X includes a 7th generation Intel Core i7 or i5 process, Dolby Atmos sound, and integration of Huawei's blazing fast and accurate smartphone fingerprint scanner as part of the power button.

Like the Surface Pro line, the MateBook X has a 3:2 aspect ratio with 2160 x 1440 pixels. It weighs in at 2.31 pounds and comes in space gray, prestige gold, and rose gold colors. You can select 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB SSD.

There is a basic 1 megapixel front facing camera and no rear camera. Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound are reportedly ready to rock for a multimedia experience.

There are two USB Type-C ports on the MateBook X so you can charge or connect to the new MateDock 2 that has a USB-A port, USB-C port, HDMI port and VGA port. It has a 5449 mAh battery for a reported 10 hours of video playback.

Prices of the MateBook X range from EUR1399 to EUR1699.

Huawei MateBook E

The MateBook E is the successor to last year's 2-in-1 MateBook and comes with an improved folio keyboard with a hinge that adjusts up to 160 degrees. It has Dolby Audio Premium and also supports the MatePen for your stylus note taking needs.

The MateBook E has a 12 inch 2160 x 1440 pixels display and 4430 mAh battery for reported nine hours of video playback.

The MateBook E ranges in price from EUR999 to EUR1299, depending on your processor, RAM, and SSD storage selection.

Huawei MateBook D

The MateBook D is the most affordable of the three new devices with prices ranging from EUR799 to EUR999. It has a larger 15.6 inch 1920 x 1080 pixels display with an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio.

You can purchase one in various hard disk drive and SSD capacities with options for NVIDIA GeForce 940MX graphics and Dolby Atmos sound.