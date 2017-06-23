Huawei launches R&D center in Brazil

Huawei has launched a research and development center in Brazil in partnership with a government agency.

The facility, located in Santa Rita do Sapucaí in the state of Minas Gerais, is run jointly with Brazil's National Institute of Telecommunications (Inatel).

The idea for the Centre for Competence and Innovation Development (CIDC) is to meet growing service demand for projects around 3G and 4G networks and technologies supporting digital transformation processes within mobile.

Read this Huawei founder reflects on career, philosophizes about pig farming Founding CEO Ren Zhengfei shares stories behind Huawei's start, his mission to stop foreigners mangling his company's name, admits Cisco is more advanced, and hates the low-key image being portrayed by the media. Read More

Huawei has invested R$4,5 million ($1,3 million) in the center, which is also intended to facilitate and increase the company's collaboration and knowledge sharing with local industry players.

At the CIDC, engineers and professionals from Huawei and Inatel will jointly develop solutions for operators in Brazil. The site will also include a training centre for Inatel students.

Brazil is the first country where Huawei is rolling out the CIDC model outside of China.

When announcing its new leadership in Brazil last year, the manufacturer outlined plans to become more influential in what is one of its key markets.

"We remain committed to stimulating collaboration between the various players within the local ecosystem to develop technologies to cater for local innovation demand," the company's chief executive officer for Brazil, Wei Yao, said at the time.

"Huawei also has an important role to play in the debate around how technology can help solve local problems and helping Brazil get better connected," he added.