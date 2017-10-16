Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro: Massive battery, minimal bezels, and AI chipset

Image: Huawei

The Huawei Mate 9 was the best business smartphone in late 2017 after Samsung's Note 7 failed. It remains to be seen if the Mate 10 or Mate 10 Pro can knock the Galaxy Note 8 from its pedestal.

Huawei makes its own processors and the new Kirin 970 may be the key ingredient in making the new Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro rise above the other flagships. It is an AI-focused processor with a dedicated Neural Network processing unit (NPU) designed for faster performance, increased energy efficiency, and advanced intelligence to help you work better.

The Mate 10 has a 5.9 inch 16:9 LCD display while the Mate 10 Pro has an 18:9 display with a higher screen-to-body ratio. Both have minimal bezels while neither supports VR usage. Oddly, the Mate 10 Pro is dust and water resistant while the Mate 10 is not. Here are the other key specifications:

Mate 10 specifications

Processor : Huawei Kirin 970 2.4 GHz octa-core

: Huawei Kirin 970 2.4 GHz octa-core Display : 5.9 inch 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution LCD (499 ppi)

: 5.9 inch 2560 x 1440 pixels resolution LCD (499 ppi) Operating system : Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0

: Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 RAM : 4GB

: 4GB Storage : 64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot.

: 64GB internal with microSD expansion card slot. Cameras : Rear 20 megapixel f/1.6 aperture monochrome and 12 megapxiel f/1.6 aperture color cameras with OIS. Front 8 megapixel f/2.0 aperture

: Rear 20 megapixel f/1.6 aperture monochrome and 12 megapxiel f/1.6 aperture color cameras with OIS. Front 8 megapixel f/2.0 aperture Battery : 4000 mAh with SuperCharge fast and safe charging technology

: 4000 mAh with SuperCharge fast and safe charging technology Dimensions: 156.5 x 77.8 x 8.2 mm and 186 grams

Mate 10 Pro specifications

Processor : Huawei Kirin 970 2.4 GHz octa-core

: Huawei Kirin 970 2.4 GHz octa-core Display : 6.0 inch 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution LCD (402 ppi)

: 6.0 inch 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution LCD (402 ppi) Operating system : Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0

: Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.0 RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 128GB internal with microSD expansion card slot.

: 128GB internal with microSD expansion card slot. Cameras : Rear 20 megapixel f/1.6 aperture monochrome and 12 megapxiel f/1.6 aperture color cameras with OIS. Front 8 megapixel f/2.0 aperture

: Rear 20 megapixel f/1.6 aperture monochrome and 12 megapxiel f/1.6 aperture color cameras with OIS. Front 8 megapixel f/2.0 aperture Battery : 4000 mAh with SuperCharge fast and safe charging technology

: 4000 mAh with SuperCharge fast and safe charging technology Dimensions: 154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm and 178 grams

There is also a Porsche Design model that is nearly the same as the Mate 10 Pro with 256GB internal storage and a sleak diamond black color.

Similar to Samsung DeX, Huawei will support a mirror or extension experience to a large display via a USB Type-C dock solution.

The Mate 10 is priced at €699 with availability slated for late October. The Mate 10 Pro is priced at €799 with mid-November availability while the Porsche Design model has the same availability and €1395 premium price. There is no word yet on US availability, but indications are that we may see one of them in early 2018.