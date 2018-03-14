IBM brings managed Kubernetes to bare metal

IBM on Wednesday announced that IBM Cloud Container Service, its fully managed container service based in Kubernetes, can now run on bare metal nodes.

Containers offer benefits such as enabling teams to easily move data across systems or allowing multiple people to work on multiple parts of an app at once. However, running containers on bare metal typically requires constant management.

IBM's new offering should help developers apply the benefits of containers to the sort of data, apps and workloads that are best on bare metal -- those with high-compute demands like machine learning workloads, or sensitive datasets that should stay isolated.

"On IBM Cloud, Kubernetes can now fit into an organization's cloud strategy no matter what that looks like," Jason McGee, VP of the IBM Cloud Platform, wrote in a blog post.

McGee said that IBM is the first major cloud provider to offer Kubernetes fully managed on bare metal. Other cloud providers, however, have also stepped up their offerings for developers using the popular cloud container orchestration program. Just last November, Amazon announced the launch of EKS, a fully-managed service that allows Kubernetes to be used on AWS. Meanwhile, in October, Microsoft introduced a version of Azure Container Services dedicated to Kubernetes.

McGee said IBM is committed to ensuring containers grow "as a secure, stable and widely adopted component of companies' cloud strategies." Last year, IBM helped launch Itsio, an open source service that gives developers a vendor-neutral way to manage networks of different microservices on cloud platforms.