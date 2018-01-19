IBM, Salesforce expand AI partnership for deeper customer insights

IBM and Salesforce announced Friday an expansion of their strategic partnership that brings more data integration to companies so they can better interact with customers.

Under the extended partnership, IBM will build a Watson app for Salesforce's Quip Live Apps, launching AI tools on the collaborative document platform.

Salesforce introduced Live Apps in November 2017 to be embedded directly into any Quip document. IBM will utilize its Watson platform within Quip documents to "increase the effectiveness of sales teams across the lifecycle of an opportunity."

Further, IBM Watson and Salesforce Service Cloud Einstein will be brought together and deliver AI-driven recommendations so companies can create personalized interactions based on the latest call or message they had with a customer.

With the expansion, Salesforce also named IBM a preferred cloud services provider, and IBM named Salesforce its preferred customer engagement platform for sales and service.

The expansion announced Friday follows an initial partnership formed in March 2017 by IBM and Salesforce to leverage AI and enable companies to make smarter, faster decisions. APIs from IBM Watson integrate into Salesforce to combine data from the two AI platforms and make recommendations with the customer in mind.

IBM and Salesforce claim its partnership has helped more than 4,000 joint clients leverage AI to "make smarter decisions and improve customer engagement." In August 2017, the duo announced Salesforce customers can access IBM Weather Insights and IBM Cloud Integration.