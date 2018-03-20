IBM's cloud strategy revolves around multi-cloud support, grabbing new workloads

IBM CEO Ginny Rometty will outline the company's multi-cloud strategy and architecture as the company aims to be the bridge between the data center and private and public clouds and grab new workloads that revolve around artificial intelligence, blockchain and quantum computing.

At IBM's THINK conference in Las Vegas, IBM is outlining a series of tools, services and technologies to bridge hybrid deployments. The efforts build on IBM's Cloud Private launch and support for Kubernetes containers.

Among the moving parts from IBM:

The IBM Cloud Private platform will get cloud-migration tools with an "application transformation advisor" that scans applications and provides guidance on moving them to the cloud. Cloud Automation Manager will help deploy these applications on-premises or in a cloud of choice.

Kubernetes container support is expanded. IBM Cloud Private will offer new container versions of IBM app development and management software. These container versions will cover API Connect, UrbanCode and Netcool. IBM also added new support for Windows containers running .Net apps.

A cloud integration platform that includes messaging, API management, app integration, secure gateway and high-speed trial software.

Rapid data transfer to the cloud via a Aspera high-speed data upload option in IBM Cloud Object Storage.

As for IBM Cloud Private, Big Blue outlined a series of wins in the financial services sector. IBM and Cisco have compatibility deals and the company noted that IBM Cloud Private can create private clouds on multiple systems.

Add it up and IBM's plan is to entrench its cloud services and software into a multi-cloud world. The strategy makes sense on many levels since IBM's public cloud isn't likely to land all-in customers, but has a strong on-premises and hybrid cloud footprint to leverage.

In addition, IBM also announced a series of other cloud efforts revolving around security and artificial intelligence. Those key items include:

Cloud services that include mainframe-level data protection. Developers and customers can host applications with IBM's data encryption in memory, transit and rest.

IBM Cloud Hyper Protect gets four new services that revolve around cryptographic technology, database as a service, containers and starter kits.

Power9 on IBM Cloud with the ability to provision Power Systems servers and the Power9 processor. The chip is designed for AI workloads.

PowerAI on IBM Cloud, which is a optimized machine learning package that supports multiple frameworks.

SAP HANA on Power Systems on IBM Cloud, which is a managed cloud service for SAP HANA.

A partnership with New Relic so the analytics company can use IBM's Cloud in Frankfurt, Germany to expand into Europe. IBM will also resell the New Relic Platform and bundle the software in its IBM Cloud contracts.

